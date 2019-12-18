Today’s Forecast

Weather

A wet Wednesday ahead of us as a cold front arrives in South Florida bringing with it plenty of rain, cooler air & windy conditions. First, we deal with the shower and thunderstorms activity as the front pushes through around midday.

The AM commute still could see some showers but better rain chances around the lunch hour. Rain chances linger into the afternoon and evening hours and will hover around 30% through the end of the week.

By Thursday morning, cooler air will have filtered in dropping temperatures to the low 60s with afternoon highs landing in the mid 70s. Not as chilly but still remaining mild for Friday. Breezy to windy conditions will be seen into the weekend.

By Saturday, our next system works in and leaves us with a wet and windy forecast for weekend plans.

Download the free NBC 6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

