Near Record Temperatures, Afternoon Storms Start Work Week in South Florida

After a Fourth of July weekend that saw near record temperatures and plenty of storms in the area, South Florida will be dealing with similar weather for much of the upcoming week.

We are locked into a dry morning, afternoon storms type of pattern as roughly half of us will see storms Monday. Highs will be close to records again with afternoon numbers topping out in the mid-90s, as the forecasted high of 94 in Miami is just one degree short of the record for the day.

Tuesday looks like a carbon copy of Monday. There are some signs that rain chances will dip a little for the rest of the week and weekend, but highs are forecasted in the low 90s each day.

A little more breeze may push in for the weekend too, but look for highs to stay locked into the low to mid-90s.