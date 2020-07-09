first alert weather

Near Record Temperatures, Slightly Lower Rain Chances for South Florida on Thursday

Rain chances will be on the low side, coming in around 30% in the afternoon

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's good news and bad news in South Florida on Thursday when it comes to the weather - while rain chances will be slightly lower, the area will be flirting with near record temperatures once again.

We are expecting highs in the mid-90s with feels like temperatures well above 100. The current record high in Miami stands at 96 while it is 95 in Fort Lauderdale and 94 in Key West.

The heat stays locked in all weekend and rain chances begin to rise again. Look for continued highs in the mid-90s with 50% of us seeing showers and storms on Saturday and maybe a touch lower, 40%, for Sunday.

