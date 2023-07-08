New heat advisory issued for South Florida with temperatures feeling over 100

Overnight the National Weather Service issued yet another Heat Advisory for South Florida. This remains in effect until 7 PM Saturday. Heat index values could rain 105 to 109! Actual air temperatures will top out near 95 degrees before afternoon storms roll through. Steamy and uncomfortable conditions remain in the forecast even into next week.

Rain chances are highest today before they drop down a bit for Sunday. Scattered storms from the west moving east will take over this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding and cloud to ground lightning are the two highest threats.

Rain chances start to taper off into the upcoming week but Saharan Dust starts to haze up the sky for the first half of the week. It’ll create nice sunrises and sunsets but if you’re upper respiratory is sensitive to particles, you’ll want to stay inside.