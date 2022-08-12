Partly Cloudy, Hazy Morning Across South Florida Before Rain Returns This Weekend

It's hot and hazy again today with highs headed into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures reaching the triple digits as well.

However, rain chances will increase only slightly today with a few showers and even a storm possible throughout your Friday.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will last as we round out our work week and head into the weekend.

Rain chances return to the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will switch and sea breeze storms will favor the afternoon hours this upcoming weekend with warm and humid conditions sticking around as well.

All is quiet in the tropics with no activity expected over the next 5 days.