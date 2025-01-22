PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow to the Sunshine State

A major winter storm that slammed Texas and blanketed the northern Gulf Coast with record-breaking snow moved east Wednesday, spreading heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of the Florida Panhandle.
See how cities like Tallahassee took in the winter wonderland.
10 photos
1/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21:People walk in the middle of a snowy rain on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed North Florida under a winter storm warning with some predicting the Gulf’s biggest snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
2/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21: Trucks drive along a road during a winter storm on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed North Florida under a winter storm warning with some predicting the Gulf’s biggest snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
3/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21: A man removes snow from his windshield during snowfall on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed northern Florida under a winter storm warning and some are predicting the largest Gulf snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
4/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21:People play in the middle of the snow on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed North Florida under a winter storm warning with some predicting the Gulf’s biggest snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
5/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21: A car drives along a road during a winter storm on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed North Florida under a winter storm warning with some predicting the Gulf’s biggest snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
6/10
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – JANUARY 21:People play in the middle of the snow on January 21, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. The National Weather Service has placed North Florida under a winter storm warning with some predicting the Gulf’s biggest snow and ice storm in more than 100 years. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images)
7/10
FHP Panhandle
The Florida Highway Patrol in the Panhandle shared this image with the caption: “K9 Taz with
@FHPPanhandle
enjoys his first snow!”
8/10
The Florida Department of Transportation shared this image with the caption: The FDOT operations center in Milton has recorded six inches of snow fall so far in Santa Rosa County.
9/10
FHP Panhandle
The Florida Highway Patrol from the Panhandle posted this photo with the caption: Attention North Florida! As winter weather sets in, please prioritize your safety and stay off the roads. Ice can be hard to see, especially at night. Remember, many of us don’t have experience driving in these conditions. Stay safe, stay home!
10/10
A photo shared by the Florida Department of Transportation on Jan. 21 with the caption: “Yes, Florida has snowplows. But we also have well trained and dedicated FDOT snowplow crews who have been working around the clock to get essential segments of the state highway system cleared and safe for travel.”