Pleasant, Comfortable Temps Sunday as Rain Chances Remain Low to Start Work Week

It was a pleasant Saturday with Miami temperatures topping out at 79 degrees and Fort Lauderdale at 77 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to go up a degree or two more for Sunday.

We are starting the morning a few degrees warmer and in the low to mid-60s under mostly clear skies, but this afternoon will be also be a touch warmer, with highs possibly reaching 80 degrees.

Even with less of a northerly wind, it will still be a comfortable end to the weekend.Overnight and by Monday morning, prefrontal showers will try and come through, but most of them remain off the coast and will move away from South Florida.

The front then passes by Tuesday and the high temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

The next front arrives Friday and is stronger with more rain chances amping up into Saturday across South Florida.