Possible Morning Showers, Sunny Afternoon as Rain Chances Increase for Work Week

By Angie Lassman

A few showers will be possible this morning with rain chances dwindling for the second half of the day as most activity favors the west coast.

We will then be left with plenty of sunshine for the final afternoon of the weekend.

With all that sunshine, it won't be hard for us to heat up in a hurry with highs in the low 90s during the early afternoon.

Humidity levels will once again feel very August-like with most locations hitting at least 100°.

We head into the upcoming work week with rain chances increasing each day and peaking by Friday.

As for the tropics, the last advisory has been issued for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four after it moved onshore near the Texas-Mexico coastline.

Meanwhile, off the coast of Africa, we are watching a tropical wave with a low chance of developing as it moves east in the coming days.

