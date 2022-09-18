Possible Scattered Storms Sunday as Rain Remains in Forecast to Start Work Week

There is a chance for scattered afternoon storms Sunday and some could stick around through sunset.

Highs will be back in the upper 80s near 90.

If you get a passing storm, temperatures will briefly drop into the 80s before warming back up.

Tonight, expect another calm and muggy night, but an isolated storm in the morning is as we head into Monday with highs remaining near 90.

Afternoon scattered storms remain in the forecast.

Tropical Storm Fiona is still bringing impacts to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today.

By tonight, the storm starts to bring impacts to the Dominican Republic.

This storm is still expected to strengthen and move north, passing the Bahamas.

South Florida is far enough away to not get direct impacts from Fiona.