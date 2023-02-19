Possible Showers Expected Sunday as Weather to Clear Ahead of Presidents' Day

There have been a few showers peppered around The Keys Sunday morning, but most of the South Florida has remained under clear skies.

Temperatures to start the day are in the low 70s with winds coming onshore and out of the east, southeast.

This will give us a slight chance for a few afternoon showers scattered around the area, but the chance remains around 20% for Sunday.

Although it is not expected to be a washout forecast, a downpour or two is possible this afternoon.

Highs later today should be in the low 80s.

Presidents’ Day on Monday looks warmer and rain-free as highs break 80 degrees. It will be a great beach day, but high rip current dangers will be along the coast.

The pattern this week will be the same, but temperatures begin reaching for the mid-80s by the end of the week.