first alert weather

Possible Showers Expected Sunday as Weather to Clear Ahead of Presidents' Day

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

There have been a few showers peppered around The Keys Sunday morning, but most of the South Florida has remained under clear skies.

Temperatures to start the day are in the low 70s with winds coming onshore and out of the east, southeast.

[wx-radar /

This will give us a slight chance for a few afternoon showers scattered around the area, but the chance remains around 20% for Sunday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Although it is not expected to be a washout forecast, a downpour or two is possible this afternoon.

Highs later today should be in the low 80s.

Presidents’ Day on Monday looks warmer and rain-free as highs break 80 degrees. It will be a great beach day, but high rip current dangers will be along the coast.

Local

Health & Science Feb 17

I Had Open Heart Surgery to Prevent a Heart Attack. This is How We Found ‘The Hidden Danger'

Florida 15 hours ago

Hundreds Gathered Together to Honor Children Battling Cancer in South Florida

The pattern this week will be the same, but temperatures begin reaching for the mid-80s by the end of the week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us