Quiet, Sunny Morning Saturday as Rain Chances Remain Low for Labor Day Weekend

Although we experienced scattered storms overnight and into the morning hours, they should clear for the majority of the region.

There is a chance for some lingering afternoon thunderstorms in the Keys, but the rest of the area should see mainly quiet conditions for the start of the long weekend.

Winds will be light along the coast on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions expected throughout the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be in the low 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Overnight, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in the Keys with temperatures falling into the upper 70s.

On Sunday afternoon there is a chance for an isolated pop-up storm mainly west.

Otherwise, coastal areas remain hot with lots of sunshine with winds coming out of the east between 5 and 10 mph. Highs will be back in the low 90s for the afternoon.

The chance for scattered storms remains in the afternoon forecast for the Keys.

On Labor Day, there are higher chances for morning storms along the coast, but they will then travel mainly inland by the afternoon. Highs will once again be in the low 90s.