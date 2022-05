I have lowered this weekend’s rain chances to 10% or less, thanks to our first round of Saharan Dust for the season, and it is pretty impressive.

Expect hazy, hot, humid, breezy weather all weekend long with feels-like temps in the triple digits both Saturday and Sunday.

There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach and boaters have Small Craft Caution.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dust In The Wind! Saharan dust is making this South Florida’s hottest feeling weekend of 2022 so far and brings low rain chances. #nbc6 #miamiweather #saharandust @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/LFErHnVdWa — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) May 21, 2022