Expect Bright, Dry Weather Across South Florida This Week

A brighter, drier pattern will hold on as the new work week begins. Monday’s best chance for a shower or storm will reside in the morning hours before rapidly decreasing.

By the afternoon, similar to Sunday, showers will shift to the interior as sunshine remains for the remainder of the day. Monday’s high temperature will reach 85.

While Tuesday and Wednesday produce a better chance for showers and storms, they will hold short of being widespread. Both afternoons will see highs topping out at 86.

Late in the week, look for steamy afternoons with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday.

Next weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s with only a slight chance for showers and storms.