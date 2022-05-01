first alert weather

Expect Bright, Dry Weather Across South Florida This Week

Monday’s best chance for a shower or storm will reside in the morning hours before rapidly decreasing.

By Ryan Phillips

A brighter, drier pattern will hold on as the new work week begins. Monday’s best chance for a shower or storm will reside in the morning hours before rapidly decreasing.

By the afternoon, similar to Sunday, showers will shift to the interior as sunshine remains for the remainder of the day.  Monday’s high temperature will reach 85.

While Tuesday and Wednesday produce a better chance for showers and storms, they will hold short of being widespread.  Both afternoons will see highs topping out at 86.

Late in the week, look for steamy afternoons with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Next weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s with only a slight chance for showers and storms.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us