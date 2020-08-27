Rain Chances Increase Thursday Ahead of Potentially Wet Weekend

After seeing rain chances drop slightly in the past few days, South Florida will see their chances pick up to end the work week ahead of what could be a wet weekend across the area.

South Florida is still locked into a warm and muggy pattern Thursday with a 30% chance of few showers and storms mixed in as well.

The action should push west of the area Thursday afternoon as highs hit the low 90s. Feels like temperatures could hit 100.

Rain chances will gradually creep up between now and the weekend with rain chances on the order of about 40%. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s, spot on average for this time of the year.