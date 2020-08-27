first alert weather

Rain Chances Increase Thursday Ahead of Potentially Wet Weekend

South Florida is still locked into a warm and muggy pattern Thursday with a 30% chance of few showers and storms mixed in

NBC Universal, Inc.

After seeing rain chances drop slightly in the past few days, South Florida will see their chances pick up to end the work week ahead of what could be a wet weekend across the area.

South Florida is still locked into a warm and muggy pattern Thursday with a 30% chance of few showers and storms mixed in as well.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Inter Miami Joins Sports Team Boycotts, Coronavirus Found on South Florida Surfaces

Broward 23 mins ago

Coast Guard to Offload Over $228 Million Worth of Cocaine, Marijuana at Port Everglades

The action should push west of the area Thursday afternoon as highs hit the low 90s. Feels like temperatures could hit 100.

Rain chances will gradually creep up between now and the weekend with rain chances on the order of about 40%. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s, spot on average for this time of the year.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us