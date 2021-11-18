first alert weather

Flash Flood Warning Issued for Miami-Dade

A weak front will push through Saturday, but don't look for abundant sunshine behind the front

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

The advisory lasts until 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. It covers areas such as the city of Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Virginia Key, North Bay Village and more.

Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. 

The last full work week before the Thanksgiving holiday will look and feel more like summertime in South Florida with both temperatures and rain chances on the rise.

The humidity continues to creep higher and rain began moving in Thursday afternoon. Most of us will see the rain with some localized flooding possible.

It'll be breezy too with highs topping out near 80 degrees. Friday will offer up more of the same.

A weak front will push through Saturday, but don't look for abundant sunshine behind the front. Winds will switch to the east pretty quickly and keep scattered showers and a breeze in the forecast.

Sunday looks like the drier of the two days this weekend.

A more significant front will push through early next week, bringing a return of highs in the 70s with some 50s in the suburbs.

