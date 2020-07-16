first alert weather

Rain Chances See Slight Increase Across South Florida on Thursday

Rain chances pick up considerably Friday and into the weekend

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida residents will need to make sure they keep their umbrellas handy starting Thursday with rain chances picking up ahead of what looks to be a wet weekend.

Look for scattered showers and storms on your Thursday with much of the action pushing west of us by late afternoon.

Local

News You Should Know 38 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Man Claims Sexuality Hindered Plasma Donation, Miami-Dade Parents Want Kids in Schools

Florida 2 hours ago

Deputies Search for Florida Man Who Drew Swastikas on Jewish Temples

A little more of a breeze off the ocean should lower our temps just a bit with highs in the low-90s. No records expected today.

Rain chances pick up considerably Friday and into the weekend with highs topping out around 90 each day. Look for a similar pattern into next week.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us