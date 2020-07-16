Rain Chances See Slight Increase Across South Florida on Thursday

South Florida residents will need to make sure they keep their umbrellas handy starting Thursday with rain chances picking up ahead of what looks to be a wet weekend.

Look for scattered showers and storms on your Thursday with much of the action pushing west of us by late afternoon.

A little more of a breeze off the ocean should lower our temps just a bit with highs in the low-90s. No records expected today.

Rain chances pick up considerably Friday and into the weekend with highs topping out around 90 each day. Look for a similar pattern into next week.