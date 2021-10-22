Rain Chances to Increase Across South Florida Through the Weekend

Scattered showers and storms will be moving across parts of South Florida today.

The humidity is way up and the rain has already started in portions of Broward County. Look for showers and storms picking up throughout the day, with easily half of us getting wet. Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

A front will slowly approach the region this weekend, and this will keep rain chances high with the best chances for rain coming the second half of the weekend.

Even still, make backup indoor plans both days this weekend to be safe.

Our front never pushes through South Florida, so expect the humidity and rain chances to remain high into Monday. The rain looks to clear out briefly on Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of rain moves in. Highs will be a little warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially hitting 90 degrees.