Rainy, Cloudy Saturday as Storm Showers Expected Throughout Day

Saturday looks to be a bit cloudier with possible storm chances all day.

While it will not rain from sunrise to sunset, there is a chance for a storm anytime throughout the day.

Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 80s with a cloudier sky.

High is expected to be 89° to 90° with a 60% storm chance.

There is still the possibility for afternoon storms Sunday, but the coverage and chances drops to 50% and we will be able to see a bit more sunshine than Saturday.

Most of the activity on Sunday is expected for midday with a high of 90°.

Tropical storm Fiona is working through the Virgin Islands and toward Puerto Rico today.

Strong wind gusts are likely, but the main threat will be the heavy rain.

Flooding and mudslides are likely for the islands, but the storm is still forecast to turn north.

The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves north and passes the Bahamas.

South Florida is still far enough away that direct impacts are not expected, but there could be an increase in swells and rip currents through next week.