first alert forecast

Rainy, Humid Friday Expected in South Florida

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wow, the humidity is way up there and this will lead to showers scattered storms today.

Easily half of us will see the action with the best chances coming during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper-80s with feels like temperatures at or above 100.

LATEST

Decision 2020 43 mins ago

Florida Democrats Have Voter Advantage, But It's Shrinking

coronavirus 43 mins ago

A Rare COVID-19 Complication Was Reported in Children. Now, It's Showing Up in Adults

A front will work through South Florida Saturday, bringing with it quite a bit of breeze. Rain chances will be a touch lower, however, coming in at about 30%.

Look for another breezy day Sunday with a few more showers and storms. Sunday, at this point, is looking like the more unsettled day this weekend.

The breeze continues next week. Rain chances drop to about 20-30%

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us