Rainy, Humid Friday Expected in South Florida

Wow, the humidity is way up there and this will lead to showers scattered storms today.

Easily half of us will see the action with the best chances coming during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper-80s with feels like temperatures at or above 100.

A front will work through South Florida Saturday, bringing with it quite a bit of breeze. Rain chances will be a touch lower, however, coming in at about 30%.

Look for another breezy day Sunday with a few more showers and storms. Sunday, at this point, is looking like the more unsettled day this weekend.

The breeze continues next week. Rain chances drop to about 20-30%