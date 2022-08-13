Rainy Saturday Across South Florida with Showers Tapering Off in Evening

Rain chances return to the forecast today with a few isolated showers and storms this morning and 60% chance by this afternoon.

Some slow-moving storms later today may produce localized flooding.

Rain chances taper off by evening hours, but we do it all over again tomorrow with Sunday’s rain chances once again favoring the afternoon hours.

The typical rainy season pattern will take us right back into our workweek as highs reach the low 90s for the extended period.