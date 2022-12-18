Rainy Sunday Morning in South Florida with Unsettled Weather Expected for Work Week

A line of thunderstorms has been moving through the area Sunday with a few heavy pockets of rain, but it should move south and out of the area by midday.

Highs this afternoon return to the upper 70s.

The second half of the day should be calmer with a possible isolated shower.

Monday we will see a break in the rain activity with lower humidity and partly sunny skies.

Temperatures should remain seasonable with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s.

A more unsettled weather pattern sets up starting Tuesday and lasts through the end of the week.

Daily rain chances are in the forecast.

As for next weekend, we can expect the coldest conditions of the season for everyone.

Dangerous wind chills are likely in the northern tier of the country with the Dakotas & Minnesota likely to see wind chills in the -30 to -50 range.

For us, models are trending with the coldest air arriving Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Morning lows are looking like we could drop into 40s through next weekend with afternoon highs in the 60s – just in time for Christmas!