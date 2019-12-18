Rainy Wednesday for South Florida as Cold Front Arrives

South Florida looks to be in a soggy mood Wednesday as showers and storms are in the First Alert forecast - ahead of a cold front arriving and bringing seasonable temperatures in time for the holidays.

First, we deal with the shower and thunderstorms activity as the front pushes through around noon on Wednesday. The AM commute still could see some showers, but better rain chances arrive around the lunch hour.

Rain chances linger into the afternoon and evening hours and will hover around 30 percent through the end of the week. By Thursday morning, cooler air will have filtered in dropping temperatures to the low 60s with afternoon highs landing in the mid 70s.

Temperatures are not as chilly but still remaining mild for Friday as breezy to windy conditions will be seen into the weekend. By Saturday, our next system works in and leaves us with a wet and windy forecast for weekend plans.