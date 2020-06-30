Record Breaking Heat Could Arrive in South Florida on Tuesday

The warm start to the work week in South Florida doesn't look like it will be going anywhere on Tuesday with temperatures in the record setting range.

It looks like more morning records with low temperatures never getting below the mid-80s on spots. The afternoon could see records drop too as Miami is forecast to hit the mid-90s.

The current record for high temperatures stands at 95 degrees with Fort Lauderdale and Key West look less likely to break records Tuesday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be well above 100 degrees with only a few isolated storms inland from the coast.

Rain chances will remain in the 20-30% range all week with consistent mid-90s each afternoon.

Expect a few more storms this 4th of July weekend with Saturday looking little drier than Sunday.

