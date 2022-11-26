first alert weather

Record High Temps as Muggy, Hot Weather Remains Throughout Weekend

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday set a record high temperature with Miami's high at 88 degrees -- breaking the old record of 86 degrees.

Saturday will bring more heat and humidity.

Miami could see another record high temperature and Key West is also forecast to get close to the current record.

Saturday will be mostly clear and muggy to start the day.

There are some patchy fog pockets mainly west and closer to the Everglades, but the metros and coastal areas will not be impacted by the fog.

The record high temperatures are possible through the weekend, but even if places in South Florida do not break records, it will still be hot and humid.

The heat sticks around into the start of next week.

A weak front swings through and the humidity drops for Tuesday. This is a short lived break before the moisture returns and the muggy weather settles in for next week.

The chance for rain is low, but a few quick passing showers are still possible throughout the area.

Not everyone will see the rain as it will be widely isolated.

