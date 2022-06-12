first alert weather

Saharan Dust Brings Dry Weather Back to South Florida

Saharan Dust has finally moved in and will control our forecast for most of the upcoming week in South Florida

By Steve MacLaughlin

Sunday begins a drier and brighter forecast than recent days that will last throughout the workweek.

Saharan Dust has finally moved in and will control our forecast for most of the upcoming week.

Expect hazy sunshine today, a high of 91° and only a 20% chance for an afternoon storm.

Sunday will mark the first of many days featuring highs in the 90s, a trend that will extend through next week.

Tropical development is not anticipated over the next several days.

