Scattered Showers Expected Saturday as Rain Chances Remain Throughout Weekend

Friday afternoon was an eventful and active weather day with flood warnings, tornado warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Saturday, we will still have a chance for storms, but the coverage and intensity will be much lower than previous weeks.

This morning, most of the showers are off the coast and are moving northeast, away from shore. We are on the tail end of a boundary that is associated with the low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas. This was being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for a low chance of development, but that outlined area has been discontinued.

The chance for anything tropical is at a 0% chance.

Even though the tropical concerns are over, we could still get in on scattered storms today and we’ll deal with choppy surf at the beaches. There is a moderate risk for rip currents today.

Storms today will be scattered this afternoon and should diminish as we approach sunset.

Tonight, will be a mild one with temperatures in the low 70s and quiet conditions all around.

For Sunday and Monday, storm chances do remain in the forecast, but it will not be a washout. A few passing afternoon storms can be expected, but I don’t think you should cancel any outdoor plans.

By the time we head into the latter half of next week, rain and storm coverage ramp back up.