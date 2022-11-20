first alert weather

Scattered Showers in South Florida Sunday as Rain Chances Increase to Start Work Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be rainy conditions throughout Miami-Dade County Sunday morning that will then spread throughout Broward.

We begin the day with temperatures in the mid-70s with a light wind. Later, highs will get into the low 80s.

Rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day. There may be some breaks in the rain, but this is the start of a wet next few days.

Monday features more widely scattered showers with temperatures nearly the same starting in the low to mid-70s and peaking near 80 degrees.

As the week continues, we will slowly start to dry out as we approach Thanksgiving.

We are maintaining a mainly dry and warm forecast for Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

