Scattered Showers, Storms to Round Out Work Week in South Florida

The front responsible for these storms will push through by the evening hours, but this won't completely erase our rain chances.

By Adam Berg

We are going to finish off the week with another round of scattered showers and a few storms.

It looks like we will see one last round of storms Saturday before much sunnier, calmer weather settles in on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s throughout the weekend with a pleasant breeze.

We will extend those sunny skies into Monday, then another front brings rain to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

This next front will knock our temperatures back a little more than the first one.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s for many with highs in the low-mid-80s by the middle and later part of next week.

