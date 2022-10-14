Scattered Showers, Storms to Round Out Work Week in South Florida

We are going to finish off the week with another round of scattered showers and a few storms.

The front responsible for these storms will push through by the evening hours, but this won't completely erase our rain chances.

It looks like we will see one last round of storms Saturday before much sunnier, calmer weather settles in on Sunday.

Highs will be in the mid-80s throughout the weekend with a pleasant breeze.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We will extend those sunny skies into Monday, then another front brings rain to the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

This next front will knock our temperatures back a little more than the first one.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s for many with highs in the low-mid-80s by the middle and later part of next week.