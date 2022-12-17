Scattered Showers, Storms to Start Off Weekend in South Florida

Scattered showers and storms are around South Florida to start the weekend.

On-and-off flood advisories are likely as heavy rain works through part of South Florida today.

Several rounds of heavy rain are possible as highs remain near 80.

On-and-off showers remain in the evening forecast with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday, lingering showers are likely for the first half of the day. Then, things start improving for the second half with highs remaining near 80.

Monday features a brief break in the wet weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

The dry weather won’t last long as an unsettled week is expected with daily chances of showers into next weekend.

Highs remain steady and near 80 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.