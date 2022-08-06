Scattered Storms Expected Saturday Night with Sunny, Hot Afternoon to Follow

A better chance for showers and a few storms will fall into the forecast overnight, continuing through the mid-day hours Sunday.

At best, perhaps half of the metro area will see some wet weather in the time period. It does not appear to be an overly wet end to the weekend.

More sunshine will likely come into play through the afternoon hours with highs around 90.

Steady east breezes will lead to a high rip current risk through Sunday night.

Following the weekend, Saharan air will move back into the region, pushing rain chances down as hazy sunshine dominates the forecast for a few days.

In the tropics, a wave that will soon eject off the coast of Africa will be monitored into the new week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 30% chance for development over the next five days.

That said, the future is very uncertain for any tropical evolution. For now, it looks to be the only area to watch over the next several days.