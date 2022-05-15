first alert weather

Scattered Storms Expected to Clear Before ‘Blood Moon' Eclipse

By sunset, mostly clear conditions will set up for viewing of tonight's "blood moon" eclipse

By Angie Lassman

Another hot and humid day ahead with storms popping up into the afternoon hours.

Some of these could become strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and even hail.

By sunset, rain chances will wane and mostly clear conditions will set up for viewing of tonight's total "blood moon" lunar eclipse.

With the full moon, minor coastal flooding is still possible through tomorrow.

Rain chances stay elevated for Monday before the pattern settles down with hot & dry conditions for the middle part of our upcoming work week.

