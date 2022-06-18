first alert weather

Scattered Storms, Showers Return to Broward, Miami-Dade This Weekend

After a bright and dry Saturday morning, storms are expected to push in for Father's Day

By Steve MacLaughlin

Following several days of mainly dry weather, there is an increasing chance that scattered showers and storms will return Sunday.

Highs will climb again into the lower 90s before afternoon storms begin to blossom.

A few strong storms with locally heavy rainfall are possible tomorrow.

The pattern will repeat Monday afternoon as storms develop, following highs in the upper 80s.

Following two days with higher rain chances, the pattern settles a bit through mid-week as another dose of Saharan air moves across the region.

In the tropics, there are no areas of development that concern South Florida or the US coastline.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
