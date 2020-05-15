first alert weather

Scattered Storms, Strong Winds This Friday in South Florida

It'll be a wet and windy day ahead for South Florida.

A broad area of low pressure that will become our first tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is situated to our south.

NBC 6 First Alert Forecast– May 15, 2020

Locally, that means scattered showers and a few thunderstorms today. Some rain could be heavy and lead to localized flooding across the metro.

On top of that winds will again be gusty today.

Lingering rain chances last into the first half of Saturday but drier skies will arrive for the the second half of the day.

Bright and warm conditions are expected by Sunday.

