Scattered storms welcome July 2nd

A wide area is seeing isolated storm (widely isolated) this morning. A few downpours are inching close to the coastal areas from the ocean. Wind is calm to light and will stay light out of the south east today. Temps are starting in the upper 70s with dew points in the mid to upper 70s as well.

This afternoon more scattered storms are expected but mainly inland and away from the beach fronts. Because the wind stays light, an hour downpour will result in flooding risks today.

With the SE breeze, inland and western storms will be more likely this afternoon and into Monday. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Fourth of July:

The easterly sea breeze takes over for the afternoon so inland and mainly western storms are likely for the afternoon and early evening. By the time sunset rolls around and after, storms should be diminishing and fireworks still look like a rain-free forecast. Although, there could be a late night storm (after midnight) that might linger into the early morning on Wednesday.

The pattern remains active this week with scattered storms for the afternoon and highs locked into the low 90s.