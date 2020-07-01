Scorching Temperatures Could Set Records in South Florida on Wednesday

South Florida has been feeling the heat this week and it doesn't look like there will be much relief on Wednesday across the area.

Record warm temperatures have continued to fall and morning mid-80s will likely set new records in Miami and Key West. If Miami reaches 97 Wednesday afternoon, another record will fall. Key West and Fort Lauderdale look a little less likely to break afternoon records.

Either way, feels like temperatures will be dangerously high, eclipsing 105 in spots. The only way we get relief with this pattern is through rainfall and don't expect much of that.

The forecast remains the same all week long and possibly even into your 4th of July. A few more storms are possible this weekend with Sunday looking the stormiest.

Temperatures may come in a few degrees cooler as more storms are likely next week too.