Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Broward County as Storm Chances Rise by Midday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Broward County until 8:30 a.m., the National Weather Service in Miami said.

A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 2 p.m. for parts of Florida.

Storms should hold off for the start of the morning, but the line of storms will be working across the Everglades and moving into our area by late morning or midday.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 2 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/w8g0QumUmk — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 30, 2023

Tornadic activity is expected along the line of strong gusty storms.

Wind will be the main concern across our area as the storms work through. This line should move out and the threats diminish by mid-afternoon, around 3 p.m., give or take an hour.

A wind advisory also remains in place today for sustained wind to be 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph throughout the rest of the day today.

Behind the storms, the wind will turn more west, northwesterly and this will usher in more comfortable conditions.

Highs today stay in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow, the humidity will drop a bit as quieter conditions take over this week. Highs are set to be in the mid to upper 80s with low rain chances.