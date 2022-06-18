Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued in Broward and North Miami-Dade

After a beautiful morning with sunny skies and a high of 92°, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in South Florida.

The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of Broward County, as well as a portion of northern Miami-Dade County. It will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Storms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening with a few becoming strong to severe. The main threat will be for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Most of the South Florida metro area will likely remain free of the storms as development favors the interior of South Florida, trending towards the west coast.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stay weather aware and check back for updates through the evening.

Sunday and Monday’s rain chances are higher, in the 40-50% range, mainly in the afternoon.

Drier air works back in for the second half of the work week.