Flood Advisory in Broward as Waves of Heavy Rain Sweep Through South Florida

A flood advisory was issued for parts of Broward County Monday as waves of heavy rain were sweeping through South Florida.

The advisory from the National Weather Service was in effect until 2 p.m. and included a small portion of northern Miami-Dade.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected, the National Weather Service said.

South Florida is locked into a wet pattern Monday with easily 60-70% seeing showers and thunderstorms. Chances for severe weather look limited, however isolated flooding is certainly possible.

Temperatures will be a little cooler versus the weekend with highs hitting the upper 80s. This pattern should continue for the next couple of days.

Drier air is poised to move in by late this week as rain chances dip to about 20%. You'll notice a slightly more pleasant east breeze developing by the end of the week too.

This pattern should hold on into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.