Showers, Storms Continue Across South Florida on Memorial Day Weekend

Sunday's weather will be similar to Saturday's with showers and storms around 3 p.m. and into the evening, and a high of 89°.

Before 3 p.m., while the beaches are dry, southern areas may still see on and off rain.

Monday’s rain could begin as early as the morning and there will be a lot more cloud cover, even though it isn’t raining all day. But it will be the ‘least’ nice of the holiday weekend.

The season’s first area of concern in the tropics is developing near the Yucatan Peninsula.

The early call is for moisture to gradually move northeast over the next week, possibly grazing South Florida next weekend with enhanced moisture but nothing significant.

However, some models do suggest a storm could develop after the system passes by us and approaches Bermuda. Stay tuned.