On and off showers and storms are expected throughout the day today with 70 percent anytime coverage.

Strong storms will not be an issue, but flood advisories have already been issued and more are likely.

Expect a high of 82°.

Sunday’s rain chances drop to 40% which means the rain is much more scattered and it will be a nicer day all around.

