Showers, Storms to Round Out Workweek in South Florida

It's possible by late afternoon and early evening that the rain will shift to the western metros

By Adam Berg

We have an old front stalled across the region and that will help trigger another round of showers and storms Friday afternoon with easily half of Miami-Dade and Broward feeling the raindrops.

It's possible by late afternoon and early evening that the rain will shift to the western metros.

The Keys will see a little less rain than everyone else.

Highs will top out in the low-mid-80s.

We will see a similar forecast right into the weekend with some data suggesting that late Sunday afternoon may yield some slightly brighter skies.

The rain chances dip to about 30-40% next week with most of the action coming during the first half of each day. Highs will be a touch warmer and return to the mid-80s.

