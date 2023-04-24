Showers, Thunderstorms Expected Monday as Rainy Conditions Continue Throughout Work Week

After a few spotty showers early Monday, expect showers and thunderstorms to get going again as early as midday and possible continue into the evening rush.

Along with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning, we could also wind gusts and hail with these storms.

Highs are expected to push into the mid-80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more of the same.

Storms chances diminish by the end of the week but highs will push higher topping out in the upper-80s.

It also looks to stay on the hot side this weekend with showers and storms possibly pushing back in by the end of the weekend.