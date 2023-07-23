Slew of warm temperature records expected to round out weekend

We saw a slew of warm temperature records on Saturday and more are expected as we round out the weekend.

Warm morning low-80s will give way to widespread mid-upper-90s Sunday afternoon with feels like temperatures above 110 in many areas.

Marathon and Miami have the best chance of breaking afternoon record highs Sunday with Key West flirting with records as well. Rain chances dip to about 20%, so no afternoon rain relief for most of us.

The positive spin? Winds are light so the rip current risk will be low. The beach should be like glass.

Winds will finally shift to the east by Tuesday or so and rain chances will push up to about 30-40%. This combination will finally bring back the low-90s. You know it’s hot when low-90s is nirvana!