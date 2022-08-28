first alert weather

Slow-Moving Storms Sunday as Rain Chances Lower to Start Work Week

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

For many of us, Sunday will be another decent day, but western Miami-Dade County, Broward County and even the Keys can expect some wet weather this afternoon with another round of slow-moving storms that could trigger a flood advisory or two.

For the beaches, other than a passing shower, especially early, it should be dry in the afternoon. Highs will top out at 91°.

Monday’s rain chances increase to 60% and then drop back to 40% for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The tropics continue to heat up with four areas of interest, but only two that we really need to monitor at this time.

The nearest disturbance continues to move toward the Yucatan Peninsula and there are no signs this system will affect us outside of some enhances moisture later this week.

Models are not in agreement as to whether or not this system will strengthen into something significant for Labor Day weekend, but that would be in the Gulf Of Mexico, and not near us.

Meanwhile, a disturbance in the Atlantic now has a 60% chance of developing into a depression and even shows signs it could become Tropical Storm Danielle at some point.

But again, models are not in agreement as to exactly what this system will become or where exactly it is going.

But we need to keep an eye on this system because even if it doesn’t develop, it could still be a nuisance for Labor Day if it approaches the east coast of Florida.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
