South Florida Gears Up for Cold Front as Rain Chances Expected Throughout Weekend

By Chelsea Ambriz

It is going to be a warm and muggy start to your Saturday with pockets of fog mainly inland and through the western suburbs.

This afternoon highs are expected to reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, but tonight, the cold front moves through.

This will bring in showers and thunderstorms late Saturday. Lows dip down to the mid and upper 60s for Sunday morning with the showers working through.

There is also a chance isolated showers linger on Sunday as the front continues moving out of the area. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

By Monday, the cooler conditions catch up to the front. Lows fall into the mid-50s and highs stay in the low to mid-70s.

Even Tuesday morning will be crisp with another start in the mid-50s. We won’t keep the cool air for long as temps for the afternoon rebound back into the upper 70s.

By Wednesday, highs start reaching closer to 80 and the dry conditions take us into next weekend.

