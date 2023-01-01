first alert weather

South Florida Kicks Off New Year With Dense Fog and Warm, Muggy Temps

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

On the first day of the new year, we can expect a very foggy morning in South Florida.

Dense fog advisories are up again until 9 a.m. with visibility down to ¼ of a mile or less in many spots.

The fog will lift as the sun comes up this morning but it is also a muggy and warm start to the day with lows in the low 70s.

Temperatures yesterday got into the low 80s and although we came a degree short of tying the record high in Miami for December 31, it was still hot and humid. We’ll have another repeat performance today too.

Heat and humidity are the main focus over the next few days.

This upcoming week remains above average with highs in the low 80s.

By the end of the week, a front returns to South Florida. This will bring back some rain and drop our temperatures back into the upper 70s.

