South Florida Preparing for Coldest Temperatures in Years This Weekend

Brace yourself, South Florida: the coldest weather in years is set to come through the area this weekend and bring temperatures in the 30s.

Friday will see slightly above average temperatures with morning mid to upper 60s followed by afternoon upper 70s.

A cold front will rifle through South Florida Friday evening and you'll feel it this weekend. We are looking at lows in the low 50s Saturday morning with highs only reaching the low 60s. Saturday night will feature the coolest numbers in over 11 years as widespread 30s move in.

In fact, we are under a freeze watch for far inland Broward. We are forecasting 37 in Miami, 36 in Fort Lauderdale and about 50 in Key West. Wind chills could dip into the 20s. Highs once again on Sunday will only reach the low 60s.

Officials are advising residents to take safety measures to make sure children and the elderly are safe from the chilly temperatures.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on what officials want you to know ahead of what could be record setting low temperatures this weekend.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking residents to use safety measures if they must use heaters to stay warm.

“When turning on your central heating unit, be sure to first ventilate your home, open all the windows and let the air through to ensure proper ventilation," said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez. "This is especially important in the event that your unit emits any smoke.”

Officials are also encouraging residents to take the following measures: