South Florida Under Hurricane Watch as Eta Makes Landfall in Cuba

A strengthened Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Cuba early Sunday, and has its sights set on the southern tip of Florida, after leaving dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America which it hit last week as a major hurricane.

The coast of Cuba is expected to be impacted by large and destructive waves, the Hurricane Center said. Eta was located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Camaguey Sunday morning and was moving northeast at 12 mph (19 kph) with winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for South Florida and the Florida Keys, as Eta continues to move across central Cuba into the Florida Straits.

The system is forecast to pass near or over the Florida Keys Sunday evening and early Monday, and reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday and Tuesday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Florida's coast, from Deerfield Beach to Bonita Beach, and the Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay. A Storm Surge Watch is also in effect for Florida's coast, from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, including Biscayne Bay, and the Florida Keys, from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay.

Eta is expected to bring storm surge between 2 to 4 feet and 6 to 12 inches of rain across South Florida, including the Keys.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for eight counties at the end of the state as Eta approached, urging residents to stock up on supplies. South Florida started emptying ports and a small number of shelters opened in Miami and the Florida Keys for residents in mobile homes and low lying areas.

Miami-Dade County declared a state of emergency Friday night and also warned a flood watch would be in effect through Tuesday night. The county opened its evacuation center at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds located at 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2 for residents who may need refuge.

"All residents should secure objects that winds could blow around, such as garbage carts, patio furniture, garden tools and toys," the mayor's office said in a press release.

Tropical Storm #Eta Advisory 32: Eta Making Landfall Along the South-Central Coast of Cuba. Forecast to Produce Dangerous Storm Surge, Flash Floods And Strong Winds Over Portions of Cuba and Florida. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 8, 2020

The city of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to residents Sunday at 13601 Northwest 107 Avenue. All residents will be allowed up to five bags per vehicle. For further information, contact Mayor Yioset De La Cruz at 305-558-4144 or ydelacruz@cityofhialeahgardens.com.

In Lauderhill, free sand for residents who want to assemble sand bags will be available on a first come, first serve basis at Veterans Park in the northeast corner of the parking lot, located at 7600 Northwest 50th Street, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Sunday. People are asked to bring their own bags and proof of Lauderhill residency.

The South Florida Water Management District said they are lowering canals and staffing pump stations and control rooms as they watch the forecast. They advised residents to secure any loose items that could clog storm drains or swales.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also was reminding residents of safety precautions they can take.

"If you see standing water, whether it’s driving or walking or biking, it is never a good idea to walk or drive into flooded areas as water may be deeper than it appears hiding all kinds of hazards like debris or sharp objects," Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said.

Further south in the Keys, officials were monitoring the storm closely, but had no plans yet to evacuate tourists or residents. They urged residents to secure their boats and encouraged visitors to consider altering plans until Eta had passed.

“Residents need to monitor this storm and be prepared for high tropical storm force sustained winds and hurricane strength gusts,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Eta breached Cuba even as searchers in Guatemala were still digging for people believed buried by a massive, rain-fueled landslide. Authorities say 15 people are confirmed dead and at least 109 are missing in Guatemala, many of them in the landslide in San Cristobal Verapaz.

Eta was once a Category 4 hurricane, and authorities from Panama to Mexico were still surveying the damages following days of torrential rains during the week.

In Guatemala, search teams first had to overcome multiple landslides and deep mud just to reach the site where officials have estimated some 150 homes were devastated.

In the worst-hit village, Quejá, at least five bodies have been pulled from the mud. The Indigenous community of about 1,200 residents consisted of simple homes of wood and tin roofs clinging to the mountainside.

Rescue workers used a helicopter to evacuate survivor Emilio Caal, who said he lost as many as 40 family members and relatives. Caal, 65, suffered a dislocated shoulder when the landslide sent rocks, trees and earth hurtling onto the home where he was about to sit down to lunch with his wife and grandchildren. Caal said he was blown several yards (meters) by the force of the slide, and that none of the others were able to get out.

“My wife is dead, my grandchildren are dead,” said Caal from a nearby hospital.

In neighboring Honduras, 68-year-old María Elena Mejía Guadron died when the brown waters of the Chamelecon river poured into San Pedro Sula’s Planeta neighborhood before dawn Thursday.

Mirian Esperanza Nájera Mejía had fled her home in the dark with her two children and Mejía, her mother. But while she held tight to her children, the current swept away Mejía.

Nájera searched desperately for her mother Friday morning. But Mejía’s body was later recovered.

“When the flooding started, the whole family was leaving the house,” said family friend Nery Solis. “Mirian had her two children and suddenly the current grabbed them and she wasn’t able to get her mom.”

In southern Mexico, across the border from Guatemala, 20 people died as heavy rains attributed to Eta caused mudslides and swelled streams and rivers, according to Chiapas state civil defense official Elías Morales Rodríguez.

The worst incident in Mexico occurred in the mountain township of Chenalho, where 10 people were swept away by a rain-swollen stream; their bodies were later found downstream.

Flooding in the neighboring state of Tabasco was so bad that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cut short a trip to western Mexico and was flying to Tabasco, his home state, to oversee relief efforts.

Hurricane Eta’s arrival in northeast Nicaragua Tuesday followed days of drenching rain as it crawled toward shore. Its slow, meandering path north through Honduras pushed rivers over their banks.