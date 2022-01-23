South Florida Welcomes Coolest Temperatures of the Season on Sunday

Well, the cold front has certainly pushed through! Look for a much cooler Sunday with morning 50s and afternoon low-mid-70s.

Clouds may linger through midday making it feel even cooler. We are still hopeful that the sun works in by the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop even farther overnight and we may very well see some of the coolest temperatures of the fall and winter season.

We are forecasting a low temperature of 47 in Miami. If this verifies it would, in fact, be the coolest of the season.

Temperatures will remain cool right through your Monday afternoon with highs possibly remaining below 70.

We warm up a bit starting Tuesday. Lows will be back to the 60s with highs in the mid-70s.

A new system will spread more clouds and showers across South Florida starting late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look pleasant with low rain chances and seasonable temperatures.

Our next real cold front rolls in Saturday, bringing those morning 50s back again!