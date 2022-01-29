Stay Warm! Coldest Weather in a Decade Could Hit South Florida Sunday

The coldest air of the season, maybe even decade, settles in Sunday morning as lows drop into the middle and upper 30s.
While widespread records are not expected, Fort Lauderdale may tie the record low of 38 from 1978 tomorrow morning.
A wind chill advisory will be in effect for the South Florida metro area and the Upper Keys from 1am through 9am Sunday.
“Feels like” readings may, briefly, dip between 25-30 near daybreak.
Our rebound to a high of 61 will be swift Sunday. Expect cool breezes and sunshine to continue through the afternoon.
Local
Following a chilly weekend, the new work week will aim to bring back warmer weather to South Florida.
After Monday morning lows drop into the middle and upper 40s, highs will rebound to the lower 70s for highs with sunny skies continuing.
For the bulk of the week, near-normal temperatures will rule as dry conditions hold through Thursday.