Stay Warm! Coldest Weather in a Decade Could Hit South Florida Sunday

The coldest air of the season, maybe even decade, settles in Sunday morning as lows drop into the middle and upper 30s.

While widespread records are not expected, Fort Lauderdale may tie the record low of 38 from 1978 tomorrow morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A wind chill advisory will be in effect for the South Florida metro area and the Upper Keys from 1am through 9am Sunday.

There's only one way to go from here...

Temps plunge this evening as we head into the 40s in just a matter of hours. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/PsgkE8n8Nr — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) January 29, 2022

“Feels like” readings may, briefly, dip between 25-30 near daybreak.

Our rebound to a high of 61 will be swift Sunday. Expect cool breezes and sunshine to continue through the afternoon.

NBC 6 has team coverage with Kim Wynne and Victor Jorges as temperatures start to tumble ahead of what could be the coldest weather South Florida has seen in years.

Following a chilly weekend, the new work week will aim to bring back warmer weather to South Florida.

After Monday morning lows drop into the middle and upper 40s, highs will rebound to the lower 70s for highs with sunny skies continuing.

For the bulk of the week, near-normal temperatures will rule as dry conditions hold through Thursday.

Most of South Florida will be under a Wind Chill Advisory Sunday morning for feels-like temps in the 20s and lower 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Inland Broward County where actual temps could be at or below 32°. @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/5jXqFJSRoF — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) January 29, 2022